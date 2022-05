The East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team are encouraging residents to hand in illegal knives during May 16-20. The image is from a previous knife amnesty. - Credit: Archant

An operation to tackle knife crime will take place in East Cambridgeshire next week.

The week-long initiative will include an amnesty where knives can be handed in to certain locations without fear of prosecution.

It comes as part of national knife crime awareness week running from May 16-20.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “As part of the awareness week, the East Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team are encouraging people to hand in illegal knives to the police, with no questions asked.”

The knife amnesty box will be at the following locations:

Littleport Co-op, Main Street – May 16 from 10am until 12pm.

Soham Co-op, High Street – May 17 from 10am until 12pm.

Ely Market Square – May 19 from 10am until 12pm.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and an unlimited fine.

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.