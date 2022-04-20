The ‘Empire Grill’ van was stolen in Cambridge on April 11. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A kebab van has been stolen from the driveway of a home in Cambridge.

The Fiat Ducato van, which has ‘Empire Grill’ printed on the front, rear and sides, was taken from a house in Akeman Street between 1pm and 6pm on April 11.

The van has menus printed along the sides and light up blue signs with the words "kebabs, burgers, chicken and wraps".

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Anyone with any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service quoting crime reference 35/25198/22.

"Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency."