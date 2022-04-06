Rikki Neave. A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of James Watson who is accused of his murder - Credit: Archant

A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the Rikki Neave murder trial at the Old Bailey.

The jurors will deliberate on its verdict in the trial of the man accused of murdering six-year-old Rikki more than 27 years ago.

James Watson was aged 13 when it is alleged, he strangled Rikki in woods on the Welland estate, Peterborough on November 28 1994.

The prosecution alleged Watson was seen with Rikki shortly before his death and his DNA was found on the boy's clothes, which were recovered from a bin.

Watson, now aged 40 and of no fixed abode, has denied Rikki's murder.

At 11.55am today (Wednesday), Mrs Justice McGowan sent the jury out to begin deliberating on its verdict.

She told the 12-strong jury that they needed to answer one question based on all the evidence.

The judge said the question was: "Are we sure that James Watson killed Rikki Neave?"