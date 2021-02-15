News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pizza restaurant burglar caught on CCTV jailed

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:21 PM February 15, 2021    Updated: 5:49 PM February 15, 2021
Jordan Earwaker has been jailed after burgling a pizza restaurant in Cambridge.

A man who climbed through the window of a pizza restaurant soon after being caught on CCTV trying to open its front door has been jailed.

CCTV operators spotted Jordan Earwaker and Jade Trickett trying to open the front door of a restaurant in Market Square, Cambridge, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They went on to peer through the windows of a pizza restaurant in Market Hill before Earwaker climbed in through a window and handed Trickett a till drawer.

The surveillance team contacted police and kept tabs on their whereabouts until they were caught.

The pair, both 29 and of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 12).

Earwaker was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Trickett is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Sergeant James Rabbett said: “The swift arrest and charge of these two was as a result of great work between the CCTV operators and police.”

