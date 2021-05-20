Published: 10:30 AM May 20, 2021 Updated: 10:32 AM May 20, 2021

John Lamb, 44, of Ashfield Road, Cambridge, and Edward Wilkinson-Alcock, 57, of no fixed address, punched and kicked a homeless man in the face days before Christmas. The pair have been brought to justice with the help of shocked witnesses. This photo, taken by a witness, helped link Lamb and Wilkinson-Alcock to the crime. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Two men who punched and kicked a homeless man in the face in a “nasty and savage” attack days before Christmas have been brought to justice with the help of shocked witnesses.

John Lamb, 44, of Ashfield Road, Cambridge, and Edward Wilkinson-Alcock, 57, of no fixed address, were also linked to the crime through CCTV.

Police were called at just after 3.30pm on 23 December to Eden Chapel in Cambridge after reports a man had been attacked.

Officers found a local homeless man leaning against the wall of the chapel with his face covered in blood and a pool of blood on the chapel doorstep.

The victim was taken to hospital and was thought to have suffered suspected facial fractures.

His injuries were later confirmed as a bruise to his left eye, a cut eyebrow and significant facial swelling.

He refused to give a statement to police, but various witnesses told officers they had seen two men attack him and gave descriptions.

The witnesses claimed the man had been kicked and punched in the head and couldn’t get away, with one also claiming the attack was so severe that she thought the man “may die on the spot”.

One of the witnesses also took a photo of Wilkinson-Alcock and Lamb as they left the scene.

Officers visited Lamb’s home where they arrested him on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) to which Lamb claimed it wasn’t him and it was “the guy upstairs”.

Police went upstairs and found Wilkinson-Alcock wearing a dark blue rain jacket and with his dog, which matched witness descriptions. He was arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

A search of the house uncovered a grey hooded top with yellow writing on, which was covered in blood stains. This jumper matched the clothing seen in the photo taken by one of the witnesses.

CCTV footage showing the attack was also recovered from the chapel.

In interview, Wilkinson-Alcock admitted being with the victim all day and confirmed it was him in the doorway of the chapel on CCTV.

However, he denied any part in assaulting the victim. Lamb answered “no comment” to all questions asked of him in interview.

However, both men later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

The pair were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (19 May).

Lamb was handed 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Wilkinson-Alcock was given a two-year community order, a 120-day alcohol treatment requirement and a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

DC Ash Bryce, who investigated, said: “This was a nasty and savage attack on a homeless man in broad daylight.

“I would like to thank the witnesses who came forward and provided important evidence which helped link the two defendants to the crime.

“It is only luck the victim’s injuries were not more serious and no-one deserves to be attacked in this way.

"I hope this case highlights our commitment to bringing violent offenders to justice.”







