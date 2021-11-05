Man stole over £3,000 worth of high value bicycles
A man stole four bikes worth more than £3,000.
James Peyton, 28, of Victoria Road, Cambridge, was caught on CCTV stealing the bikes from Peas Hill, St Andrews Street and Trumpington Street between July 24 and September 23.
At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on October 28, Peyton pleaded guilty to four counts of bike theft and was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for a year.
He must also participate in an accredited thinking skills programme for 19 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement.
PC Tim Everett said: “Cycle theft remains a priority for residents of and visitors to Cambridge city and we’re committed to catching those responsible and putting them before the courts.
“We’re also working alongside Camcycle to encourage those who love their bikes to ‘lock it and log it’ to keep their property safe.”
You can find more about cycle crime prevention here.
