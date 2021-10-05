Published: 11:59 AM October 5, 2021

Jailed burglar Gjergj Sinani broke into the Fen Ditton home of his prospective landlord and threatened him with a screwdriver - Credit: POLICE

A man who broke into the home of his prospective landlord and threatened him with a screwdriver has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Gjergj Sinani, 27, of no fixed address, was also caught with keys to the victim’s high-performance car in his pocket.

The incident had begun when the victim returned to his home in Fen Ditton at lunchtime on January 5 to find his front door lock had been damaged.

Sinani, who was in the process of renting a room from him at another property, was inside, standing in an intimidating manner and holding a copy of an unsigned rental contract.

The victim asked Sinani how he had got in, to which he shrugged his shoulders.

After escorting him out of the property, the victim told Sinani that he wanted nothing more to do with him and that he intended to return his rental deposit and cease going through with the contract.

However, Sinani went back inside the property and started picking up other items belonging to the victim, including a pair of earrings, a bank card and a picture of Boris Johnson.

He then produced a screwdriver from his jacket pocket and pointed it towards the victim, telling him he would not be leaving and warning him not to come any closer, after which he sat on a sofa and rolled a cigarette.

Police were called and arrested Sinani, who was still in the property with the screwdriver. A hammer was also found in his bag.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on October 4 after being found guilty of aggravated burglary following a trial in August.

DC Victoria Norden, who investigated, said: “Threats of violence and burglary can have a significant and long-lasting psychological impact on victims and their families, leaving them feeling afraid and vulnerable in their own homes.

“I’m pleased we have been able to put Sinani behind bars where he will have time to reflect on his actions and hopefully make better choices in the future.”

For advice on how to keep your home or business safe from burglars, visit the force’s dedicated web page: https://bit.ly/3uEUZ3Y







