Tony Adams was jailed for locking a man in a cage. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A Cottenham man escaped a cage and called the police on his knife wielding attacker.

Tony Adams, 31, has been jailed after beating, threatening and caging a man after he refused to give him money.

In the early hours of July 16, Adams travelled to where his victim was staying in Cottenham and demanded money.

When this wasn’t handed over, Adams repeatedly punched the man in the head and threatened him with a knife.

Then forcing him into a dog cage, poured washing up liquid over him and continuing to threaten him with a knife.

The man escaped and called the police, Adams was arrested later that day.

Adams, of New Road, Littleport, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on October 7.

DC Sarah Knights said: “Adams’s violent and disgraceful assault not only left the victim with injuries but was also very traumatic.

“I am glad he is now off our streets and behind bars where hopefully he can now reflect and learn.”



