Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order
- Credit: Cambs Police
A thief who broke a Criminal Behaviour Order four times within weeks of it being imposed, will spend Christmas behind bars.
Marcus Baker, 40, of no fixed abode, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in October not to enter any Co-Op in Cambridge.
At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on December 1, Baker was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after pleading guilty to breaching his CBO four times between November 17 and 25.
He also admitted four counts of theft from Co-Ops in Perne Road and Milton Road during the same period as well as possession of cannabis and theft from a person on November 29 when he took change from a parked vehicle in Cambridge.
PC Emily-Jane Matthews, from the Cambridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Baker has shown no regard for the criminal justice system or his CBO conditions.
“The prison sentence demonstrates how seriously CBO breaches are taken by the courts.”
Anyone who sees Baker breaching his CBO in future is asked to contact police immediately.
