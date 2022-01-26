News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money

Ben Jolley

Published: 6:00 AM January 26, 2022
Fraudulent accountant Amina Musaji, of Railway Close, Burwell, has been jailed for two years.

Fraudulent accountant Amina Musaji, of Railway Close, Burwell, has been jailed for two years. - Credit: POLICE

A Burwell woman who fraudulently transferred more than £200,000 of her employer’s money to her own accounts has been sentenced.

Amina Musaji, 45, was a senior accountant for a software company in Cambridge for more than three years but, in December 2020, the finance manager noticed a number of unauthorised payments had been made between September 2019 and November 2020.

Musaji had transferred large sums of money into three separate accounts on several occasions, totalling £226,470.

When challenged, Musaji claimed she could explain the transactions but after nearly three weeks she still hadn’t provided further information or reasons behind them.

Following a police investigation, the accounts were discovered to belong to Musaji. 

Musaji, of Railway Close, Burwell, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced to two years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday January 25.

Detective Constable Richard Rose, who investigated, said: “Musaji abused her position of trust and knew the payment transfers she was making were not authorised and the money was not hers to take."

For more information on fraud, visit: https://bit.ly/3IzdYma

