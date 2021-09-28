News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Victim left with serious injuries after McDonald's car park attack

John Elworthy

Published: 8:15 AM September 28, 2021   
CCTV images of man wanted for an attack outside McDonald's 

CCTV images of man wanted for an attack outside McDonald's - Credit: Cambs Police

Images of a man wanted in connection with an assault have been released by Cambridgeshire Police.  

The assault happened at approximately 4am on September 4 outside McDonald’s restaurant on Rose Crescent, Cambridge. 

The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with serious injuries and was taken to hospital. 

If you recognise the man in these photos, or have any information about the assault, contact police via their web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/59400/21. 

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org. 

