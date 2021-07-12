News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Illegal gill net recovered from River Great Ouse

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:16 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 4:28 PM July 12, 2021
An illegal gill net was recovered from the River Great Ouse near Ely after it became entangled in the propeller of a boat.

An illegal gill net was recovered from the River Great Ouse near Ely after it became entangled in the propeller of a boat. - Credit: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

An illegal gill net was recovered from the River Great Ouse near Ely after it became entangled in the propeller of a boat.

The Environment Agency's Fisheries Enforcement Officer (FEO) say the net, which was discovered on Saturday morning, is believed to have been set late Friday evening.

An illegal gill net was recovered from the River Great Ouse near Ely after it became entangled in the propeller of a boat.

An illegal gill net was recovered from the River Great Ouse near Ely after it became entangled in the propeller of a boat. - Credit: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

"Our FEO managed to release some bream which had been caught, seized the net and then assisted the boat owner," said an Environment Agency spokesperson.

"A huge thank you to the boat owner for not only reporting this illegal fishing instrument to our hotline number but also helping to release some of the fish caught."

An illegal gill net was recovered from the River Great Ouse near Ely after it became entangled in the propeller of a boat.

An illegal gill net was recovered from the River Great Ouse near Ely after it became entangled in the propeller of a boat. - Credit: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

It comes after 96 people were found fishing and eight offence tickets were issued across Cambridgeshire as part of a clampdown during the close season.

Environment Agency (EA) fisheries enforcement officers patrolled more than 70 locations with Cambridgeshire police’s rural crime action team (RCAT) over 10 weeks between March 15 and June 15.

You may also want to watch:

Environment News
Angling
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soham Village College's annual prom show, which students will now get this year, after a group of parents organised it.

Soham Village College

Parents rescue end of term school prom

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Linda Parish of Stretham was a popular driving instructor for 26 years

Obituary

Daughter remembers 'all-round clever lady' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Girl found on Fenland railway track by police drone

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Number of burglaries recorded as England reach Euro 2020 final

Car battery and set of gates stolen during Euro 2020 semi final

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon