The local Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at HMP Whitemoor in March is recruiting for inmate monitors. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A top security prison in Cambridgeshire is currently recruiting for a role which sees individuals checking on inmates to make sure that they are being treated fairly.

The local Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at HMP Whitemoor in March is looking for people from all walks of life who live within 45 miles of the prison to join them and make a difference.

Successful applicants will monitor activity across the establishment and talk to prisoners to make sure they are treated fairly and are given the support they need to stop reoffending and rebuild their lives.

Members will have full access to the prison in order to undertake the role and although it’s unpaid, travel, childcare and loss of earnings expenses are available.

Comprehensive training and support are also provided within the role.

Keith, a current IMB member at HMP Whitemoor, said: “It could be the most rewarding thing you have ever done.

“You can make a real difference to prison life, not just in responding to an individual prisoner’s request or complaint, but also by raising concerns about everything from crumbling buildings to people being kept in solitary confinement for too long.”

Monitors in over 117 IMB’s across England and Wales come from all walks of life including students, firefighters, small business owners, teachers, health professionals and people who are looking to strengthen their skills as part of a life or career change.

The local Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at HMP Whitemoor in March is recruiting for inmate monitors. - Credit: IMB

Key qualities needed include analysis, decision making, communication and teamworking skills, and a commitment to independence and inclusion, as well as an open-minded approach.

Heather, who is also part of the IMB at Whitemoor, said: “You see the criminal justice system from the inside out and work as part of a really dedicated IMB team.

“Anyone over 18 can apply – prisoners come from all backgrounds and so should our members.”

Candidates undergo a selection and vetting process, which can take a number of months, ahead of being formally appointed by ministers in line with the government’s public appointments process.

If you are interested in the monitoring role, you can learn more by visiting IMB’s website or apply directly on the website too.

Applications close on May 1.