Published: 2:35 PM October 25, 2021

Laye Joof, 29, with the machete police found at his home. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police chased a drug dealer, caught him, and then found a machete when they called at his house.

Laye Joof, 29, dropped a mobile phone and a glove full of coins as he ran from police in Cambridge.

A court heard a member of the public had called police after suspecting a drug deal was taking place in Topper Street.

Joof had another mobile phone on him, £540 in cash, and the machete, another £900 and three phones were found at his Graham Road home.

The court was told messages found on the mobile phones linked him to dealing class A drugs.

At Cambridge Crown Court on October 20, Joof was jailed for four years after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

PC Chris Casboult said: “We continue to be relentless in our approach to making Cambridgeshire a hostile environment for criminals to operate in.”

“The public also have a vital role to play in building the information and intelligence picture to enable us to continue to target those who operate in the drugs environment.”