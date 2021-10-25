News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Heroin dealer kept machete at home

John Elworthy

Published: 2:35 PM October 25, 2021   
Laye Joof, 29, with the machete police found at his home.

Police chased a drug dealer, caught him, and then found a machete when they called at his house. 

Laye Joof, 29, dropped a mobile phone and a glove full of coins as he ran from police in Cambridge.  

A court heard a member of the public had called police after suspecting a drug deal was taking place in Topper Street. 

Joof had another mobile phone on him, £540 in cash, and the machete, another £900 and three phones were found at his Graham Road home.  

The court was told messages found on the mobile phones linked him to dealing class A drugs. 

At Cambridge Crown Court on October 20, Joof was jailed for four years after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin. 

PC Chris Casboult said: “We continue to be relentless in our approach to making Cambridgeshire a hostile environment for criminals to operate in.” 

“The public also have a vital role to play in building the information and intelligence picture to enable us to continue to target those who operate in the drugs environment.” 

Cambridge Crown Court
Cambridge News

