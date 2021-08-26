Published: 11:33 AM August 26, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM August 26, 2021

Haddenham recreation ground in Ely has been targeted by vandals slicing football goals. - Credit: Facebook User

Vandals who have targeted a sports facility in Ely may be revealed sooner rather than later after CCTV has captured the culprits in action.

Football goals at Haddenham recreation ground have been sliced by the vandals, leaving a number of holes in them.

The goals are now unusable.

A football club who uses the ground, Haddenham Rovers Colts, believe the CCTV footage they have shows the culprits performing the act.

A spokesperson said: “The goals were vandalised last week and we do have CCTV of the culprits.

“We would urge them to contact the football club (haddenhamroverscolts@gmail.com) with an offer to fund the repairs.

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson said that if no one owns up to the damage of the goals, CCTV footage will be passed onto the police for them to deal with.

Members of the community have commented on the vandalism.

One said: “So sad.

“Why be so destructive.”

The police have been approached for a comment.