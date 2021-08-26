Recreation ground targeted by vandals
- Credit: Facebook User
Vandals who have targeted a sports facility in Ely may be revealed sooner rather than later after CCTV has captured the culprits in action.
Football goals at Haddenham recreation ground have been sliced by the vandals, leaving a number of holes in them.
The goals are now unusable.
A football club who uses the ground, Haddenham Rovers Colts, believe the CCTV footage they have shows the culprits performing the act.
A spokesperson said: “The goals were vandalised last week and we do have CCTV of the culprits.
“We would urge them to contact the football club (haddenhamroverscolts@gmail.com) with an offer to fund the repairs.
You may also want to watch:
The spokesperson said that if no one owns up to the damage of the goals, CCTV footage will be passed onto the police for them to deal with.
Members of the community have commented on the vandalism.
Most Read
- 1 £450,000 house may come down to allow access to 80 homes
- 2 Frustrations over lack of movement on A10 BP roundabout safety improvements
- 3 When the Red Arrows will fly over Cambridgeshire AGAIN today
- 4 Famous faces visit Ely and March for 'Great Canal Journeys' TV show
- 5 7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Cambridgeshire
- 6 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
- 7 Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Cambridgeshire today
- 8 Lone cashier held at gunpoint given paid leave and support of employers
- 9 Recreation ground targeted by vandals
- 10 Dealer jailed for running 'Pablo' drugs line for 10 months
One said: “So sad.
“Why be so destructive.”
The police have been approached for a comment.