Ely Standard > News > Crime

Necklace worth £3k stolen from H. Samuel jewellers in Cambridge

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:49 PM March 29, 2022
A £3,000 necklace was stolen from H. Samuel in Lion Yard, Cambridge.

Credit: File/Wikimedia Commons

A necklace worth £3,000 has been stolen from H. Samuel jewellers inside a Cambridgeshire shopping centre.  

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to following the robbery at Lion Yard shopping centre in Cambridge on Tuesday, March 8.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have released a still of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Cambridge. 

Police would like to speak to him after a robbery at H. Samuel in Lion Yard, Cambridge.

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him after a robbery at H. Samuel in Lion Yard, Cambridge. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“The incident happened on Tuesday, March 8 at H. Samuel in Lion Yard when a £3,000 necklace was stolen.” 

Anyone who recognises the man or anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report  

You can also call police on 101 quoting reference 35/16554/22. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

