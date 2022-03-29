A £3,000 necklace was stolen from H. Samuel in Lion Yard, Cambridge. Picture for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: File/Wikimedia Commons

A necklace worth £3,000 has been stolen from H. Samuel jewellers inside a Cambridgeshire shopping centre.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to following the robbery at Lion Yard shopping centre in Cambridge on Tuesday, March 8.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have released a still of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Cambridge.

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him after a robbery at H. Samuel in Lion Yard, Cambridge. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“The incident happened on Tuesday, March 8 at H. Samuel in Lion Yard when a £3,000 necklace was stolen.”

Anyone who recognises the man or anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report

You can also call police on 101 quoting reference 35/16554/22.