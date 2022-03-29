Necklace worth £3k stolen from H. Samuel jewellers in Cambridge
- Credit: File/Wikimedia Commons
A necklace worth £3,000 has been stolen from H. Samuel jewellers inside a Cambridgeshire shopping centre.
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to following the robbery at Lion Yard shopping centre in Cambridge on Tuesday, March 8.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have released a still of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Cambridge.
“The incident happened on Tuesday, March 8 at H. Samuel in Lion Yard when a £3,000 necklace was stolen.”
Anyone who recognises the man or anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report
You can also call police on 101 quoting reference 35/16554/22.