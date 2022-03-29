News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Drunk driver crashed Citroen off road and into hedge near Cambridge

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:45 AM March 29, 2022
Updated: 11:56 AM March 29, 2022
Louise Nicklin pleaded guilty to drink driving and has been disqualified for two years and four months.

Louise Nicklin pleaded guilty to drink driving and has been disqualified for two years and four months.

A drunk driver who crashed her Citroen C1 car off the road and into a hedge near Cambridge was more than four times the legal limit.   

Louise Nicklin has been banned from the roads after crashing along Grantchester Road in Trumpington on Sunday, February 27. 

She came off the road on a bend and ended up in a hedge. 

Members of the public called police after suspecting she had been drinking. 

Nicklin gave a roadside breath sample of 157 microgrammes per 100ml of breath – almost four and a half times the legal limit of 35. 

She was arrested and taken to Parkside Police Station where she provided another sample of 114 microgrammes per 100ml of breath. 

PC Ben Patten, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Any amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive and puts not only yourself but other road users at risk.” 

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (March 24), Nicklin pleaded guilty to drink driving.  

She was disqualified from driving for two years and four months and given a 12-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work. 

