CCTV appeal launched after phone allegedly stolen from customer at Soham cafe Gloof on Tuesday March 8. - Credit: GLOOF FACEBOOK

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a phone was allegedly stolen from a customer at a cafe in Soham.

The incident happened at Gloof Coffee Shop, 9 Churchgate Street, on Tuesday March 8.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: "The incident was reported to us on Tuesday.

"A crime has been raised for theft and an investigation is ongoing."