Published: 10:34 AM October 8, 2021

The gas cannisters were set alight in the Henley Way area of Ely between 3pm and 5pm on October 5. - Credit: Google Stteet View

Gas cannisters were set alight in Ely on Tuesday (October 5).

It happened in the area of Henley Way between 3pm and 5pm.

Police are now asking for information following the incident.

A spokesperson said: “If you saw anything suspicious, please contact us via our webchat quoting incident 360 on October 5.

“Those without internet access please call 101.”