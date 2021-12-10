CCTV footage caught the moment a woman is believed to have stolen items in Interiors of Ely. - Credit: Interiors of Ely

A shop manager has been left “angry and very frustrated” after CCTV footage caught a woman who is believed to have stolen items from her furniture shop.

The woman was seen in Interiors of Ely on Chequer Lane on Thursday December 9.

Joanne Wright, shop manager, said: “They're only small items, but it makes me feel angry and very frustrated as someone has just done that.”

Mrs Wright noticed that a toy mouse on skis and two other toy mice were missing after trawling through CCTV footage last night (Thursday).

Last spring, Mrs Wright and her husband caught a shoplifter at their store and, in the last four years, she said shoplifting has been a regular occurrence.

“This woman looks like she is in her late forties to early fifties,” she said.

“She had a maroon three-quarter length coat and light brunette hair.”

Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted.

If you know who the woman is or any more details, call Interiors of Ely on 01353 659005.