The theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Sutton is now linked to three other catalytic converter thefts that took place across the county earlier this week, police have said.

The converter was stolen from Pound Lane between the hours of 6pm-6:30pm on March 7 and police say the theft involved a silver or light-coloured Audi.

During the same day (March 7), a converter was stolen from Viking Way, Bar Hill between 3:30pm-3:35pm and from Creek Road, March between 6pm and 7pm.

On March 9, a converter was stolen from Pheasant Rise, Bar Hill between 1pm-1:30pm.

Cambridgeshire police are now appealing for dash cam or CCTV footage of any of the four incidents.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “We’re treating the crimes as linked and if you have any footage or info that could help, please contact us online or call 101.”

