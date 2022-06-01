News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Fly tipper who dumped 1970s horsebox in town caught red-handed

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:08 AM June 1, 2022
Abandoned 1974 blue Iveco horsebox in Newmarket

Harvey Johnsson abandoned a 1974 blue Iveco horse transporter in Newmarket in November 2021, which had broken windows, weeds and other waste. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

A man who dumped a large horsebox dating back to the 1970s has been ordered to pay over £1,200 in costs. 

Harvey Johnsson abandoned a 1974 blue Iveco horse transporter in Newmarket in November 2021, which had broken windows, weeds and other waste. 

After Johnsson was sent a seven-day removal warning notice by West Suffolk Council, he failed to take action and in January, arrangements were made to remove the horsebox.  

But after failing to pay a list of specialist removal charges and claim the horsebox within a seven-day period, Johnsson received a fixed penalty notice and no payment has yet been received. 

Johnsson, who failed to attend court, was ordered to pay £805 in costs including specialist removal charges, a £440 fine and a £44 victim surcharge. 

Cllr Peter Steven, cabinet member for environment at West Suffolk Council, said: “Abandoning vehicles is a form of fly tipping.  

“I am pleased that our action to enforce the law and protect amenity for our residents was successful.” 

West Suffolk Council
Newmarket News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Log cabin planning query, Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Back garden log cabin needs permission says council

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Anchor in Burwell will be closing its doors by August

Greene King

‘It’s sadly coming to a natural end’ - restaurant to close its doors by...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Change of use to cafe, pub and guest house for the Anchor at Sutton Gault

East Cambridgeshire District Council

21st century agreement on future of 17th century pub

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Pupil at Rainbow Preschool in Ely

Education News

Preschool 'special in people's hearts' to close after more than 30 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon