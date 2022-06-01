Harvey Johnsson abandoned a 1974 blue Iveco horse transporter in Newmarket in November 2021, which had broken windows, weeds and other waste. - Credit: West Suffolk Council

A man who dumped a large horsebox dating back to the 1970s has been ordered to pay over £1,200 in costs.

Harvey Johnsson abandoned a 1974 blue Iveco horse transporter in Newmarket in November 2021, which had broken windows, weeds and other waste.

After Johnsson was sent a seven-day removal warning notice by West Suffolk Council, he failed to take action and in January, arrangements were made to remove the horsebox.

But after failing to pay a list of specialist removal charges and claim the horsebox within a seven-day period, Johnsson received a fixed penalty notice and no payment has yet been received.

Johnsson, who failed to attend court, was ordered to pay £805 in costs including specialist removal charges, a £440 fine and a £44 victim surcharge.

Cllr Peter Steven, cabinet member for environment at West Suffolk Council, said: “Abandoning vehicles is a form of fly tipping.

“I am pleased that our action to enforce the law and protect amenity for our residents was successful.”