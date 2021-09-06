News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Hunt is on after late night village blaze

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:44 AM September 6, 2021   
Cambridgeshire firefighters called to blaze in Coveney

Firefighters were called to a deliberate blaze on a large stack of baled hay in Coveney. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Multiple fire crews dealt with a late night blaze in a Cambridgeshire village over the weekend. 

Firefighters were called to Long Causeway in Coveney to a “well-developed fire” involving a large stack of baled hay. 

Crews from Burwell, Sutton, Chatteris and March helped tackle the blaze just before 11.20pm on Saturday night. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Working with a farmer, they contained the fire and stopped it from spreading, using hose reels to dampen down the area and a positive pressure ventilation fan to help the stack to burn out.” 

The cause of the fire was deliberate. 

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police by submitting an online report at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Network Rail hopes trains will be able to start calling at the station from December 2021. 

Greater Anglia

Station on track for December opening

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Car crash in Burwell today

Updated

Lucky escape as car crashes and catches fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of the Croft Country Club site.

7 reasons to give naturism a try at Fenland campsite

James Tytko

Logo Icon
The parking nightmare on Forehill, Ely, continues

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Ely opts to keep police enforcing parking - even if they don't always...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon