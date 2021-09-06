Published: 11:44 AM September 6, 2021

Firefighters were called to a deliberate blaze on a large stack of baled hay in Coveney. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Multiple fire crews dealt with a late night blaze in a Cambridgeshire village over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to Long Causeway in Coveney to a “well-developed fire” involving a large stack of baled hay.

Crews from Burwell, Sutton, Chatteris and March helped tackle the blaze just before 11.20pm on Saturday night.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Working with a farmer, they contained the fire and stopped it from spreading, using hose reels to dampen down the area and a positive pressure ventilation fan to help the stack to burn out.”

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police by submitting an online report at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.