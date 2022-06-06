Josh Lewis left his 2019 Trek Roscoe 8 outside Waitrose in Ely before it was taken. The suspect (pictured) is wearing a black hooded jumper with red trousers. - Credit: Josh Lewis

A father was left devastated after a bike he received as a 30th birthday present was stolen in broad daylight.

Josh Lewis cycled into Ely with his three-year-old daughter when his grey 2019 Trek Roscoe 8 was stolen from outside Waitrose on Brays Lane on June 4.

“We stopped at Waitrose to pick up a couple of ice creams, so locked the bike up on the racks outside,” said Josh.

“When we returned, we were devastated to see that somebody had undone the combination lock and taken my precious bike.

“That was a 30th gift from my wife, leaving my daughter and I stranded with no means of getting home.”

The suspect was captured on CCTV wearing a black hooded jumper, red trousers and black trainers as he rode the bike through the Cloisters just after 1.50pm.

Josh added: “I would be willing to offer a generous reward of £250 upon its safe return as the bike has such sentimental value.”

If you know more information, contact Ely Police Station on 101 using crime reference number: 35/39295/22, or report online to Cambridgeshire Police at: https://bit.ly/3GRt1Ih.