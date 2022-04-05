Family members of an east Cambridgeshire man found dead at Wormwood Scrubs say they tried to warn prison authorities he was at risk.

They have asked for an inquiry after Isaiah Olugosi of Lower Road, Wicken, was discovered dead in his cell on March 28.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Wormwood Scrubs prisoner Isaiah Olugosi died in his cell on March 28.

“The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

A family source says the prison was contacted the night before - Mother’s Day – and advised Olugosi was at risk.

Their claims that he was not checked in his cell overnight, and that his body was discovered by a fellow inmate the following morning, will form part of an investigation into his death.

“The authorities had a duty of care,” said the source.

Olugosi was awaiting sentence after he had admitted being behind a crime group that recruited, trafficked and exploited vulnerable teenage girls has been found dead in prison.

The 38-year-old trained trafficked girls to commit refund fraud in high street stores using fake receipts from his £450,000 home at Wicken.

Over 30 victims of exploitation were identified and £500,000 in profits were seized

In May 2021, Olugosi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of children for the purposes of exploitation at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He also admitted two counts of conspiracy to defraud including money laundering: his wife Holly Olugosi (nee Chapman), 31, admitted a single charge of money laundering.

Both – plus two others – were awaiting a sentencing hearing.

Between January 2018 and March 2020, Isiah Olugosi orchestrated a large-scale fraud enterprise targeting branches of two established retailers across the UK.

Olugosi lived with his wife Holly and from at least January 2018, began making money for himself and his family by targeting the shops using fraudulent receipts and printed barcodes produced at his home.

Bank data shows proceeds of crime entering the accounts as far back as 2013.

The operation was too large for one person to control alone and Olugosi built a network of associates.

Girls were recruited via social media platforms, and approached on the street; many were recruited whilst housed in foster placements.

By March 2020, the group had yielded approximately £500,000 in profits as a result of their large-scale fraud conspiracy.