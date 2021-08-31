News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Motorhome with bike and ski kit inside stolen overnight  

John Elworthy

Published: 1:41 PM August 31, 2021   
Motorhome stolen on Bank Holiday Monday evening from Landbeach. The owner is desperate for its return

A family's prized motorhome was stolen last night from a Cambridgeshire village.  

The motorhome was stolen from taken from the small village of Landbeach, north of Cambridge and less than two miles from Waterbeach.  

Its owner has shared photos of the stolen motorhome across multiple social media sites today.  

“Make it too hot to handle,” was the advice from one of many to share the post.  

Landbeach is a small village to the north of Cambridge 

The owner posted: “I had my beloved motorhome stolen last night from Landbeach, Cambridgeshire with my bike and ski kit. 

“Please report to the police if you see anything and share this post - thank you.” 

