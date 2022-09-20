George Georgiou, a former Cambridgeshire police officer, was found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour but not guilty of common assault following a court trial. - Credit: Daniel Mason

A former Cambridgeshire police officer who controlled and coerced his partner has been sentenced.

George Georgiou was found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour but not guilty of common assault following a trial at St Albans Crown Court last month.

The court heard that he had used his role as a policeman to cause his partner “to fear violence” and threatened to hit her.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “PC Georgiou was off duty when these offences happened in November 2019, but that does not change the seriousness of his actions.

“I commend the courage the victim showed in reporting this officer’s behaviour and in supporting the investigation.”

Today (Tuesday), Judge Richard Foster sentenced Georgiou to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Georgiou, previously of Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,200 in costs.

Ms Gyford added: "PC Georgiou, who has been on restricted duties throughout the course of this investigation, will now be subject to the Police Conduct Regulations disciplinary process.”