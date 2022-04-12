Motorist stopped for using phone tells police he didn't even own one. But then this happened.... - Credit: Archant

If you’ve been spotted by police and stopped for using a mobile phone, most of us hold our hands up.

But not always.

Cambridgeshire Police were 100 per cent confident they had seen a man using his mobile phone whilst behind the wheel.

And they pulled him over to give him a ticket.

"We’ve just seen you using a mobile phone whilst driving,” was their opening line, expecting the driver to admit the offence.

But his answer surprised them.

“No, you didn’t,” he replied.

“I don’t even have a phone on me.”

A search of the car may well have followed save for one embarrassing (well for the driver) moment.

His phone rang.

As a police spokesperson noted: “You couldn't make it up sometimes.”

The hapless offender has now been duly reported.

“He will either get six points and a fine or a day in court,” said the spokesperson

Police also pointed him – and others- to their website.

To the section, they said, which has “more information on the dangers of using a mobile phone whilst driving”.





