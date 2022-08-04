Tea rooms left 'gutted' after daylight burglary
- Credit: Archant
A High Street tea room was left “gutted” after burglars broke in.
Money was stolen and a door was damaged when burglars targeted Julia’s Tea Rooms in Ely.
“They broke the back door and stole the till,” a spokesperson for Julia’s Tea Rooms said.
“We don’t know (how much money was stolen).”
Cambridgeshire Police were called at 12.13pm on August 3 following reports of a burglary at the tea rooms.
“The till was found in a nearby field and upon checking the tea room, the back door had been forced open,” a police spokesperson said.
“No arrests have been made at this stage.”
On its Facebook page, Julia’s Tea Rooms were "gutted to report" the burglary but gave “a heads-up" to its followers after the break-in.
One user wrote to “take good care of yourselves,” while another said to “please give us a shout if you need help with anything.”
Anyone with more details should report online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report or contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3SobI74.