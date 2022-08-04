A door was damaged and a till was stolen from Julia's Tea Rooms in Ely. - Credit: Archant

A High Street tea room was left “gutted” after burglars broke in.

Money was stolen and a door was damaged when burglars targeted Julia’s Tea Rooms in Ely.

“They broke the back door and stole the till,” a spokesperson for Julia’s Tea Rooms said.

“We don’t know (how much money was stolen).”

Cambridgeshire Police were called at 12.13pm on August 3 following reports of a burglary at the tea rooms.

“The till was found in a nearby field and upon checking the tea room, the back door had been forced open,” a police spokesperson said.

“No arrests have been made at this stage.”

On its Facebook page, Julia’s Tea Rooms were "gutted to report" the burglary but gave “a heads-up" to its followers after the break-in.

One user wrote to “take good care of yourselves,” while another said to “please give us a shout if you need help with anything.”

Anyone with more details should report online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report or contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3SobI74.