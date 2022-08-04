News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Tea rooms left 'gutted' after daylight burglary

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:40 AM August 4, 2022
Julia's Tea Rooms in Ely

A door was damaged and a till was stolen from Julia's Tea Rooms in Ely. - Credit: Archant

A High Street tea room was left “gutted” after burglars broke in. 

Money was stolen and a door was damaged when burglars targeted Julia’s Tea Rooms in Ely. 

“They broke the back door and stole the till,” a spokesperson for Julia’s Tea Rooms said. 

“We don’t know (how much money was stolen).” 

Cambridgeshire Police were called at 12.13pm on August 3 following reports of a burglary at the tea rooms. 

“The till was found in a nearby field and upon checking the tea room, the back door had been forced open,” a police spokesperson said. 

“No arrests have been made at this stage.” 

On its Facebook page, Julia’s Tea Rooms were "gutted to report" the burglary but gave “a heads-up" to its followers after the break-in.

Most Read

  1. 1 Soldier takes on flag-raising duties at Commonwealth Games
  2. 2 Cambridgeshire hit by wave of catalytic converter thefts
  3. 3 4 candidates will contest 1 vacancy on parish council
  1. 4 Wife pays tribute to academic Andrew 'fascinated by the world'
  2. 5 Tea rooms left 'gutted' after daylight burglary
  3. 6 Cops catch out suspected drug driver who faked identity
  4. 7 Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A14
  5. 8 Multiple crews called to ‘accidental’ building fire
  6. 9 Man suspected of touching child outside supermarket
  7. 10 Second man charged in connection with Mihai Dobre murder

One user wrote to “take good care of yourselves,” while another said to “please give us a shout if you need help with anything.” 

Anyone with more details should report online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report or contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3SobI74.  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

England's only Hyacinth grower, Alan Shipp, was victim to another break-in at his yard on Burgess Drove, Waterbeach

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Villagers offer £1k to find couple involved in £4k yard break-in

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's supermarket on Lisle Lane, Ely

Sainsbury's deliver postmen nightmare over parking rules

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Do you know this woman?

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman wanted by police in connection with theft

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Photos showing the extent of the damage caused by the fire at Haddenham 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

50 firefighters tackle 200 acres farmland fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon