Shop worker 'abused and reduced to tears' after denying couple entry due to Covid-19 restrictions
A member of staff at Sainsbury's in Ely was allegedly abused, reduced to tears and had water thrown over them because they refused a couple entry due to Covid-19 shopping restrictions.
A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "We will not tolerate abuse towards our colleagues and we are supporting the police with their investigations into incidents at our Ely store.”
A member of the public who wishes to remain anonymous said they have heard two stories of the young shop assistant being abused and reduced to tears by a customer.
On another day, they said the shop worker had water thrown over her because she stopped a couple entering - although she had tried to explain the one person per household allowed rule.
The Sainsbury's spokesperson added: "We are asking all customers to wear a mask and shop alone if they can.
"Our colleagues have worked extremely hard to keep our stores safe for everyone and we have a range of measures in place to support them.
