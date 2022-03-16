Insulate Britain protester from Ely charged with public nuisance on M25
- Credit: Insulate Britain
An Ely man has been charged with causing a public nuisance as part of an Insulate Britain protest last year.
Gregory Frey, 25, was charged following the protest which caused disruption for motorists at Junction 14 of the M25 on September 27, 2021.
Another three residents from Cambridgeshire were also charged: Pauline McBride, 52, of Nuttings Road, Cambridge, Ian Duncan Webb, 47, of Nuttings Road, Cambridge and Louise Charlotte Lancaster, 47, Burnt Close, Cambridge.
They are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Friday April 29.
A total of 56 people are due to appear in court after being charged following a Met investigation into protests on the M25.
The charges relate to demonstrations that took place at two locations on three dates in September.
Metropolitan police officers helped manage traffic disruption and made several arrests.
Most Read
- 1 Road closed after three-car crash on B1049 in Cambridgeshire
- 2 New village homes will ‘add to farm portfolio’, claims supplier
- 3 Arrests after men caught with drugs, weapons and £10k in cash
- 4 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
- 5 Students raise £3,000 for Ukraine humanitarian crisis
- 6 Jail after samurai sword attack on unsuspecting crowd
- 7 Founder feeling 'lucky' as son David joins family firm
- 8 Fenland farming family offer free housing to Ukraine refugees
- 9 'A joyful experience' - Why Sunday roasts at this riverside venue are hard to resist
- 10 Ely and surrounding areas hit by power cut
Enquiries relating to other protests are ongoing.