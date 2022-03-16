An Ely man has been charged with causing a public nuisance as part of an Insulate Britain protest last year.

Gregory Frey, 25, was charged following the protest which caused disruption for motorists at Junction 14 of the M25 on September 27, 2021.

Another three residents from Cambridgeshire were also charged: Pauline McBride, 52, of Nuttings Road, Cambridge, Ian Duncan Webb, 47, of Nuttings Road, Cambridge and Louise Charlotte Lancaster, 47, Burnt Close, Cambridge.

They are due to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Friday April 29.

A total of 56 people are due to appear in court after being charged following a Met investigation into protests on the M25.

The charges relate to demonstrations that took place at two locations on three dates in September.

Metropolitan police officers helped manage traffic disruption and made several arrests.

Enquiries relating to other protests are ongoing.