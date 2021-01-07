Published: 4:30 PM January 7, 2021

This driver in Ely narrowly missed a crash with a police officer after they “pulled out... without checking”. - Credit: Policing East Cambridgeshire

An uninsured driver who narrowly missed a collision with a police officer has been reported for a number of driving offences.

The grey Renault Megane driver reportedly pulled out in front of a Cambridgeshire Constabulary specials officer in Ely on Wednesday (January 6).

Officers ran the car’s number plate through the police system which revealed the car had no insurance – so police pulled the driver over.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “One of our Specials was in Ely yesterday when this vehicle pulled out in front without checking.

“The car was put through the database which revealed it had no insurance.

“Once stopped it transpired the driver only had a provisional license and has eight points on it for similar offences last year.

“He’s been reported and the vehicle seized!”

The car was taken away on the back of a large recovery truck.