Published: 12:21 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM July 29, 2021

Adrian-Nicu Cozac, of Lynn Road, Ely, raped a vulnerable woman in a children’s play park before going back to a bar. - Credit: POLICE

An Ely "predator" raped a "vulnerable" woman in a children’s play park before going back to a bar and later telling police it wasn't rape because "she didn't say anything".

Adrian-Nicu Cozac, 33, was at a bar in Newnham Street, Ely, on February 1 of last year when he saw the victim leave at about half past midnight.

After running to catch up with her he put his arm around her and steered her into a nearby play park, despite her protests.

He then raped her before going back to the bar.

Police arrived soon after and arrested him outside. In interview, he claimed it wasn’t rape because “she didn’t say anything”.

Cozac, of Lynn Road, Ely, was found guilty of rape at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (July 26) and was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

DC Amie Meston, who investigated, said: “Cozac was a predator who saw opportunity in a vulnerable woman walking alone.

“He walked with her despite being told to go and asked questions about her age, clearly knowing what he was about to do.

“Throughout the investigation or court case, he has shown no remorse for his actions or the disgusting crime he had committed.

“The case shows that both the police and the justice system take sexual offences very seriously.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has specially trained officers (STOs) who, in the event of a sexual offence, will provide practical and emotional support throughout the investigation and court process.

STO PC Chris Enright said: “Survivors of sexual violence can have confidence that Cambridgeshire Constabulary and other partner agencies will support them throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.

“I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forwards and supporting the investigation and for having the strength and courage to give evidence at crown court."

More on special measures and how survivors are supported through the process can be found online.

A police spokesman said: "Sex without consent is rape and is always a crime, no matter who it’s committed by.

"If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault, the key thing to understand is that it’s not your fault and there is no excuse for committing these types of offences."



