Man arrested on suspicion of assault
Published: 4:37 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 2:37 PM May 14, 2021
A 20-year-old man from Ely has been arrested on suspicion of offences including causing grievous bodily harm after an assault in the city.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was in Market Street at around midday on Sunday May 9 when a man bumped into him and then punched him in the face.
He was taken to hospital where he was treated for facial injuries including a fractured nose.
The man has been released on conditional bail until June 7.