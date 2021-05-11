News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of assault

Published: 4:37 PM May 11, 2021    Updated: 2:37 PM May 14, 2021
Man suffers a fractured nose after being punched in Market Street Ely

Man suffers a fractured nose after being punched in Market Street Ely. The incident happened at around midday on Sunday May 9. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A 20-year-old man from Ely has been arrested on suspicion of offences including causing grievous bodily harm after an assault in the city.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was in Market Street at around midday on Sunday May 9 when a man bumped into him and then punched him in the face.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for facial injuries including a fractured nose.

The man has been released on conditional bail until June 7.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

