Published: 12:44 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 12:57 PM April 29, 2021

Thousands of pounds in cash is believed to have been stolen from a house in Ely.

The burglary in Lynn Road took place between 5pm on Saturday April 24 and 12.20am the following day (Sunday April 25).

Police have launched an investigation and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Report information via the police's web chat service or online forms quoting crime reference 35/24577/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.