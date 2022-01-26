News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Knife attack man hid over £3,500 of drugs at mum's home

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:14 AM January 26, 2022
Crack cocaine found in Kevin Wells' Littleport home

More than £3,500 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis was found in the bedroom of Kevin Wells (pictured) at a house in Littleport. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A mother and son who were drug dealing from their home which contained more than £3,500 worth of drugs have been sentenced. 

Cambridgeshire Police raided the home of Louise and Kevin Wells in Granby Street, Littleport in October 2019 after suspecting drugs were being dealt from the property. 

Officers found cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis worth more than £3,500 in Kevin’s bedroom, along with other drug paraphernalia and £585 in cash. 

Louise’s mobile phone was also seized as officers found multiple text messages linking her to dealing class A drugs. 

Cocaine found in bedroom of knife attacker Kevin Wells

More than £3,500 worth of drugs including cocaine was found in the bedroom of Kevin Wells. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Kevin, 35, was sentenced to two years and six months at Cambridge Crown Court on January 24 after previously pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs. 

Louise, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was handed a year-long community order. 

Detective Constable Matt Smith, who investigated, said: “We will continue to target those who illegally sell drugs within our community.  

“The public have a vital role to play in building the information and intelligence picture. 

“We urge you all to continue coming forward with information to enable us to continue to target those who operate in the drugs environment.” 

Kevin Wells of Prickwillow convicted of drug dealing after knife attack

Kevin Wells was found to have had more than £3,500 of drugs in his bedroom at a house in Littleport. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Kevin Wells is currently serving 10 years for attempted robbery and possession of a knife after being sentenced last July

Wells smashed his way through a back door at a house in Kingdon Avenue, Prickwillow, before stabbing two men, Peterborough Crown Court heard. 

“Where is my money, I want my £20,” he shouted, before stabbing one man in the leg and the other in their hand.   

Both men were discharged from hospital the next day. 

The court heard that the assault took place while a seven-year-old boy watched on, before Wells, of Ely Road, Prickwillow, fled the area. 

A woman went with Wells to the house. 

She pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and given a two-year community order, and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. 

Sergeant Michael Gray said: “Wells chose to carry a knife not just to frighten but to use, all over a dispute over £20.  

“The consequences could’ve been fatal.” 

