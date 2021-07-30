News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Knife attack man jailed for 10 years over £20 'debt'  

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:42 PM July 30, 2021   
10 years jail for knife attack man trying to get back a £20 'debt'

Kevin Wells went armed with a knife to get back £20 he claimed he was owed. He stabbed two men then fled. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man went armed with a knife shouting ‘where is my money’ before stabbing two men whilst a seven-year-old boy watched.  

Kevin Wells, 35, banged on the front door of a house in Kingdon Avenue, Prickwillow, and smashed his way through the back door.  

“Where is my money, I want my £20,” he shouted before stabbing one man in the leg and the other in their hand.  

At Peterborough Crown Court on July 16, Wells, of Ely Road, Prickwillow, admitted attempted robbery and possession of a knife. 

He was jailed for 10 years.  

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that the assault took place in the presence of a seven-year-old boy before Wells fled. 

Both men were taken to hospital and discharged the following day.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds sign petition in support of pub's cup of positivi-tea
  2. 2 Jail for 'predator' who raped vulnerable woman in children's play park
  3. 3 Marathon runner passes through Cambs on route to Kathmandu
  1. 4 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  2. 5 Fire crews called to stables building blaze
  3. 6 Handcuffed duo prepare to make London Marathon history
  4. 7 Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa  
  5. 8 Photographer Dan flies high after winning national competition
  6. 9 What are the outstanding and good schools in Cambridgeshire?
  7. 10 7 of the most expensive houses on the market in Cambridgeshire right now

April Palmer, 26, also of Ely Road, Prickwillow went with Wells to the house. 

She pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was given a two-year community order. She must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work. 

Sergeant Michael Gray said: “Wells chose to carry a knife not just to frighten but to use, all over a dispute over £20. The consequences could’ve been fatal. 

“His actions were impulsive and disproportionate and show the dangers of carrying a knife, all it does is put you and others in greater danger.” 


Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barclays Bank on Broad Street, March has closed its doors today (July 23) - the third Fenland branch to do so in two years.

Alternative banking available as local branch closes

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Sidney Imafidon visited Ely and enjoyed watching the finishing touches put to the eight-foot-high tankard

Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
30,000 people have watched a live stream on Facebook of a man, 41, from March, Cambs, confronted about alleged online chat

Facebook

30,000 watch Facebook confrontation of alleged paedophile

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon