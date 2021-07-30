Published: 2:42 PM July 30, 2021

Kevin Wells went armed with a knife to get back £20 he claimed he was owed. He stabbed two men then fled. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man went armed with a knife shouting ‘where is my money’ before stabbing two men whilst a seven-year-old boy watched.

Kevin Wells, 35, banged on the front door of a house in Kingdon Avenue, Prickwillow, and smashed his way through the back door.

“Where is my money, I want my £20,” he shouted before stabbing one man in the leg and the other in their hand.

At Peterborough Crown Court on July 16, Wells, of Ely Road, Prickwillow, admitted attempted robbery and possession of a knife.

He was jailed for 10 years.

The court heard that the assault took place in the presence of a seven-year-old boy before Wells fled.

Both men were taken to hospital and discharged the following day.

April Palmer, 26, also of Ely Road, Prickwillow went with Wells to the house.

She pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was given a two-year community order. She must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

Sergeant Michael Gray said: “Wells chose to carry a knife not just to frighten but to use, all over a dispute over £20. The consequences could’ve been fatal.

“His actions were impulsive and disproportionate and show the dangers of carrying a knife, all it does is put you and others in greater danger.”



