Ely East becomes drugs hotspot for East Cambs over three years
Ely East has recorded the most drug offences out of any other area of East Cambridgeshire over a three-year period.
Figures from data.police.uk found that 40 out of 262 offences in the district from 2019 to 2021 were committed in Ely East.
It also tallied the highest number of drug crimes for two successive years.
The next highest area was Soham South, which saw 32 drug offences committed over those three years.
Ely East has so far recorded 12 of 66 drug-related offences in East Cambridgeshire over the last 12 months up to the end of January 2022, more than any other area.
Some of the locations in Ely East that have acted as drug hotspots include on or near Cresswells Lane and on or near Prickwillow Road.
The ward also tops the number of drug offences between 2019 and 2021 by LSOA (lower layer super output area).
In this period, 21 crimes were reported in Ely East, one more than second-placed Littleport West and four more than third-highest Soham South.