Daniel Ryan, of Roswell View, Ely, has been jailed for subjecting his girlfriend to a catalogue of violent abuse that left her vulnerable and afraid. - Credit: POLICE

An Ely man subjected his girlfriend to a catalogue of abuse including holding her on a night storage heater, breaking her finger in a door and banging her head against a wall.

Daniel Ryan, aged 46 and of Roswell View, also installed a tracking device on her car and threatened to post intimate photographs of her online when she tried to leave.

The pair began dating in January 2020 and it wasn’t long before Ryan started showing signs of controlling and coercive behaviour.

After a night out in February 2020, Ryan, known locally as Danny, took an opportunity to grab his new partner’s unlocked phone and locked himself in the bathroom with it.

While she tried to get the door open, Ryan slammed the door shut on her hand, resulting in a crush injury to one of her fingers requiring hospital treatment.

The following weekend they had another argument in his flat.

Ryan pushed her down the stairs, grabbed her by the throat and then held her off the ground against a night storage heater, resulting in burns and blisters and another trip to hospital.

As the days and weeks went by, Ryan became obsessed with knowing where she was, insisting he pick her up from work and go everywhere with her and constantly trying to check her phone.

He repeatedly accused her of seeing other people, despite looking through her phone many times and finding no evidence.

However, as a result of this alleged infidelity, she was subjected to numerous further physical and emotional assaults.

On one occasion, he banged her head against the wall, making her feel lightheaded.

On another, he struck her across the head so hard it caused bleeding.

When it was clear she wanted to end the relationship, Ryan started making threats to damage her reputation and share intimate photographs of her on social media.

After the relationship was over, she took her car to the garage for an MOT and a GPS tracker was found underneath the vehicle.

The tracker was linked to Ryan’s home and DNA and he was arrested.

Ryan pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and was sentenced to two years in prison and handed an indefinite restraining order against the victim at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 21).

DC Matt Smith said: “The victim was subjected to a shocking catalogue of violent and controlling abuse and has gone from being a confident and outgoing person to feeling vulnerable and afraid.

“No one should feel physically or emotionally intimidated in a relationship and we would urge anyone experiencing any kind of abuse to reach out to us and our partners for support."

More information about domestic abuse and the ways police can help can be found on the dedicated pages of Cambridgeshire police's website.

Report crimes online by using the police website or by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.



