Ely Dojo welcomed Ben Caldwell and Jessie Edwards as part of an afternoon of masterclasses at its summer grading. - Credit: Ely Dojo

Two judo coaches who have competed across Europe greeted Ely Dojo to a day of masterclasses.

Ben Caldwell and Jessie Edwards travelled to East Cambridgeshire from Camberley Judo Club to share their knowledge with over 70 Dojo members at the club’s summer grading last weekend.

Both Ben and Jessie, ranked seventh and fourth in the UK respectively, were also joined at the Willow Studio at FRESH by members from Comberton Judo Club where the pair coached before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ely Dojo’s junior members were given their new judo grades following grading examinations and final assessment at the club.

Stuart Aldous, of Ely Dojo, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Ben and Jessie along to Ely Dojo to meet some of our members and run a masterclass for them.

“What they are trying to do with their competitive judo is a very difficult journey and we are proud to support them a little on their way.”

Stuart also acknowledged the visit from Comberton Judo Club as he looks to team up with the South Cambridgeshire club for joint events in the future.

“A big congratulations to all our members who achieved a grade promotion,” he said.

“Judo has an internationally recognised grading system and its always a proud moment for our instructors when a member is promoted.

“Of course, a big thanks to Ben and Jessie for running the classes and the team at Fresh for supporting the ‘dojo takeover’ and helping the day be successful.

“Not forgetting a thanks to all the members who helped set up and take down the mats so we could safely use the Willow Studio.”

Stuart added that he is excited to keeping an eye on Ben and Jessie’s progress in the sport, particularly on the international stage.

He said: “We look forward to watching Ben and Jessie progress - Jessie will be competing in Madrid at the European Judo Open soon and we will all be cheering her on.”

Ely Dojo run classes in Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, too.

For more details on these classes and how to get involved, email: elydojo@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.