Jorge Correia, 24, of Hawthorn Road, London, has been jailed for more than three years after setting up a drugs base inside a vulnerable man's home - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A London drug dealer has used a vulnerable man's home in Ely as a drugs base.

Jorge Correia, 24, was caught with drugs at the man's home on Abbots Way, Ely in January.

When police arrived to arrest Correia, he tried to flush £1,000 of crack cocaine and heroin down the toilet before climbing out of a window.

The dealer, from Hawthorn Road, Hornsey, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, March 17.

He was jailed for three years and four months.

He had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

He was also in possession of criminal property.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers began their investigation when they heard that a vulnerable person was being exploited.

When officers arrived at the man's home in January, Correia tried to evade the police and destroy evidence in the toilet.

The property was searched, and officers found mobile phones which linked the dealer to the 'Alex' county lines drug network.

They also found around £1,000 in cash.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Correia admitted to travelling from his home near Alexandra Palace to Cambridgeshire.

He did this on multiple occasions between April 2021 and January 2022, when he was caught.

When a drug dealer sets up an illegal drug base from a vulnerable person's home, it is described as "cuckooing".

Detective Constable Tor Sayer, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "County lines is the name used to describe a crime network trafficking drugs using dedicated mobile phones.

"Correia was running the Alex line and cuckooing a home of a vulnerable person.

"We’re working to stop people like Correia getting a foothold in our communities.

"County lines is exploitative drug supply and is devastating to local communities, often beyond those who are directly involved in the local drugs scene."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has said that county lines drug dealing - between cities and smaller towns in the countryside - can be reported.

The force said that reports can be made online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/), or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.