Published: 3:52 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 3:59 PM January 12, 2021

Jodie and Paul Murfitt, of Littleport, have been left heartbroken after thieves stole belongings from their daughter’s grave, which they are pictured visiting before Christmas. - Credit: JODIE MURFITT

A grieving mum says she is “unable to sleep, cannot eat and am feeling absolutely sick” after thieves stole Christmas belongings from her daughter’s grave.

During a family visit to the grave, she said: "I will forever remember the screams our son let out and the words that followed - 'it's gone, her tree, everything'”.

Jodie Murfitt, of Littleport, appealed for information after she noticed the treasured items missing from her daughter’s grave when she and her two children visited Beech Lane Cemetery in Ely on Sunday.

Among the items stolen was a tree with 10 years of baubles with extra gold baubles and red beads with a crystal star, a Christmas log with deer and flowers, a triangular Christmas wreath with snowman and flowers and ribbons.

Also stolen was a new metal snowman stake with a 'Santa stop here' sign on a wreath.

Grieving mum Jodie Murfitt, of Littleport, has been left heartbroken after thieves stole Christmas belongings from her daughter’s grave. Top: what the grave looked like after the family's visit just before Christmas. Bottom: what the grave now looks like. - Credit: JODIE MURFITT

Mrs Murfitt said: “I am totally devastated by what happened to us at the weekend while visiting our daughter’s resting place.

"I'm unable to sleep, cannot eat and am feeling absolutely sick wondering what if her forever bed is attacked? What lowlife does this to a child’s resting place?

"We are truly heartbroken and just want her belongings returned, no questions asked."

This isn't the first time that things have been taken from her daughter's grave: "Before we've brushed ourselves off and replaced as only singular items were taken.

Grieving mum Jodie Murfitt, of Littleport, has been left heartbroken after thieves stole Christmas belongings from her daughter’s grave. This wreath was among the items stolen. - Credit: JODIE MURFITT

"But this time we are finding it hard to come to terms with the loss we found on Sunday."

The theft has also had a damaging effect on her other two children.

"My two children are so upset that the snowman they choose for their sister is gone with everything else.

"I'm so glad my husband Paul was there as the children wouldn't have been able to hold me up."

Grieving mum Jodie Murfitt, of Littleport, has been left heartbroken after thieves stole Christmas belongings from her daughter’s grave. This Christmas tree was among the items stolen. - Credit: JODIE MURFITT

Mrs Murfitt said she contacted cemetery staff following the incident, as well as police who are in the process of investigating CCTV footage.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “The theft of the tribute, in the form of Christmas decorations, happened between December 26 and January 10.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police quoting 35/1990/21 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or dial 101.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”