John Daffin, of St Mary's Street, Ely, was sentenced to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty to burglary and handling stolen goods. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A pair of burglars who left their fingerprints at an Ely home have been convicted thanks to help from a police tip-off.

A concerned resident called police to report a silver Ford Focus being driven dangerously in the High Barns area of Ely on June 18 last year (2021).

Officers found the car with 27-year-old Charlotte Gittens sat inside.

They discovered the vehicle had been stolen from St John's Road on June 9.

Inside the car, officers found a bank card and passport on the back seats, belonging to a man who had been burgled the previous night (June 17) in Bell Holt.

They also found personal belongings of 29-year-old John Daffin.

Officers were able to match the fingerprints of Daffin and Gittens to the inside of the property in Bell Holt.

Gittens, of Ely Road, Queen Adelaide, pleaded guilty to burglary and at Cambridge Crown Court on March 21 was sentenced to 19 months in prison, suspended for two years.

She is required to undergo a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and carry out 80 hours unpaid work.

Daffin, of St Marys Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to burglary and handling stolen goods.

He was sentenced to 23 months in prison.

PC Andy Smith, from the burglary team, said: “Thanks to a member of the public reporting this dangerous driving and forensic fingerprints, we were able to link the pair to the crimes they had committed and put them before the courts.”