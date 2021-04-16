Large illegal knife and 45 cannabis plants found in police raid
Published: 4:39 PM April 16, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM April 16, 2021
- Credit: POLICING EAST CAMBS / FACEBOOK
A large illegal knife and 45 cannabis plants were seized by police during a raid on a scrap yard in East Cambridgeshire today (Friday April 16).
A person was also detained at the scene and interviewed for the offences, said police.
"Whilst checking scrap yards today, officers from the Rural Crime Action Team located 45 cannabis plants being grown at a premises in east cambs," said a police spokesman.