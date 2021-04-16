News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Large illegal knife and 45 cannabis plants found in police raid

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:39 PM April 16, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM April 16, 2021
A large illegal knife and 45 cannabis plants were seized by police during a raid on a scrap yard in East Cambridgeshire today (Friday April 16). 

A person was also detained at the scene and interviewed for the offences, said police. 

"Whilst checking scrap yards today, officers from the Rural Crime Action Team located 45 cannabis plants being grown at a premises in east cambs," said a police spokesman. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

