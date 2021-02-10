Video

Published: 11:24 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM February 10, 2021

East Cambridgeshire police have shared CCTV footage of a man trying to break into cars to encourage drivers to ensure they lock their vehicles. - Credit: FACEBOOK

Police have shared CCTV footage of a man trying to break into cars to encourage drivers to ensure they lock their vehicles.

The video shows the man trying to open car doors in a residential car park.

Having unsuccessfully tested his luck, the hooded man casually walks off.

This footage was captured on Monday night and was then posted on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page.

"Thankfully all the vehicles in this video were secure but it could have been a different story," said officers.

"Take 30 seconds to double check yours is locked and that there are no valuables on display.

"Don’t make it easy for opportunist thieves."

Police also shared vehicle security advice, including to

ensure all doors, windows and sunroofs are closed and locked when leaving your vehicle unattended

always take the keys out of the ignition, even if you’re only leaving your car for a moment

don’t leave your keys lying around or visible on a windowsill at home or near a front door, where they could be hooked through the letterbox

never leave valuables in your vehicle and keep any other possessions out of sight. Remove your sat nav and its holder and wipe away any window suction marks as these could indicate a sat nav is stored in your vehicle

if you use a vehicle for maintenance purposes, it is advisable not to leave tools or other working materials in a vehicle unoccupied or overnight, as works vehicles such as vans are commonly targeted by criminals

never leave vehicle documents in your car, as this would make it easy for a thief to sell your car or provide a cover story if stopped by the police

use an approved steering lock or gear clamp and remember to set the immobiliser or alarm on your vehicle, if it has them

consider having anti-theft screws fitted to your number plates to prevent them from being stolen and used on another vehicle

if advertising your vehicle for sale via an auction style website, ensure its number plates are blocked out in any images you share to avoid others cloning its identity

fit a dual band tracking device that works on both VHF or UHF frequencies and GPS signals to ensure that one tracking system will still function if criminals use GPS blocking techniques to avoid detection. Vehicles with a tracking device are often promptly recovered

when using a sat nav, protect your home by not using your actual home postcode in your sat nav or storing your postcode as 'home', to avoid thieves knowing your home address if your vehicle and sat nav are ever stolen.







