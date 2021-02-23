Published: 4:26 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 4:30 PM February 23, 2021

Thieving duo Michael King and Jody Barnes have been sentenced following multiple thefts across east Cambridgeshire. - Credit: PA

A fuel, meat and garden tool thieving duo have been sentenced following multiple thefts from across east Cambridgeshire.

Michael King and Jody Barnes appeared in court after their arrest on February 16 when they were spotted acting suspiciously in Coveney.

Between January 10 and 30, Michael, of no fixed abode, stole meat worth £137 from a BP Garage in Soham and gardening equipment from a store in Lancaster Way, Ely worth more than £650.

The 40-year-old also topped his car up with £45 of fuel at a garage in Teversham but made off without paying.

Jody, aged 24, of High Barns, Ely, stole sweets, alcohol and meat worth more than £200 on eight separate occasions between January 12 and February 9 from a BP garage in Soham, a BP garage in Teversham and Tesco in Angel Drove, Ely.

King pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and one count of making off without payment at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.

Barnes pleaded guilty to eight counts of theft and was given a community order, rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £201.50 in compensation.

PC Zara Oakley said: “We’re committed to catching shoplifters like King and Barnes and putting them before the courts.

“Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them.”