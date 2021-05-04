Published: 3:24 PM May 4, 2021

Timothy Stone-Parker of Clay Way, Ely was jailed in 2018 for being part of a gang that raided places such as BP garage in Littleport. He has been re-arrested after nine months on the run. - Credit: Police

An Ely man who absconded from a Suffolk prison has been re-captured after nine months on the run.

Timothy Stone-Parker of Clay Way, Ely was jailed for six-and-a-half years in 2018 for his involvement in more than 200 burglaries over an 11-month period.

Stone-Parker was serving his sentence at Hollesley Bay prison, Woodbridge, when he was reported missing at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

He was arrested in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, April 28 and, following his appearance in court on April 29, he was remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on May 27.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police would like to thank the media and the public for their help with this matter."

Half of the crimes committed by Stone-Parker were in Cambridgeshire, many in East Cambridgeshire, and a garage was used in Wisbech to dismantle stolen cars to sell on or to export.

Police estimate the gang cost victims in excess of £2 million.

The gang would mask their faces using balaclavas and smash or force open doors or windows in broad daylight.

They would steal specific items, mainly high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Stolen vehicles were put on false plates and left in residential parking areas before being used to commit further crimes.

Most were raids on homes, although commercial premises and ATMs, including several in East Cambs, were also targeted.

Norfolk suffered a similar number of burglaries to Cambridgeshire while other offences took place in Suffolk, Essex and Bedfordshire.

When Stone-Parker and other gang members were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court, Judge Stephen Holt described the conspiracy as the most serious he had ever encountered and praised the police approach in tackling the gang.

Police set up a special team dedicated to the burglary series after they linked offences over the previous year.

High performance vehicles were being stolen, had their identities changed and were then later used in further crimes.

Some vehicles were never found and were disposed of through garages, or ‘chop shop’ premises, including one in Algores Way Wisbech, where they were cut up for parts with a view to selling on or export.



