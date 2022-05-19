The Ely Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) visited Witchford Village College and Ely College on May 17 to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife. Pictured inset are some of the knives handed in to police through the forces knife amnesty bin. - Credit: POLICE

Officers from the Ely Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have been giving presentations at several schools in East Cambridgeshire as part of knife crime awareness week (May 16-20).

The team visited Witchford Village College and Ely College on May 17 to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife to students.

The visits are part of a week-long initiative to tackle knife crime in the area along with a knife amnesty where knives can be handed in to certain locations without fear or prosecution.

The Ely Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) visited Witchford Village College and Ely College on May 17 to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife as part of knife crime awareness week (May 16-20). - Credit: POLICE

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Along with the amnesty’s this week, we’re also giving a number of presentations to the local schools and colleges.

“We’ve had a number of knives handed in using our knife amnesty bin and we encourage members of the public to continue to hand any bladed weapon in that they know they shouldn’t have.

“The law changed in 2019 and it is now illegal to have certain weapons in your home.”

The amnesty bin will be at Ely Market between 10am and 12pm tomorrow (May 19).

Some of the knives handed in to the police using their knife amnesty bins. The amnesty bins are part of knife crime awareness week (May 16-20). - Credit: POLICE



