Residents in East Cambridgeshire are being asked to have their say in a survey and at an online meeting about policing concerns and crime in the area.

Cambridgeshire Police shared information about the survey on their social media, and have scheduled the meeting surrounding community engagement for Tuesday April 5.

The online meeting will include a presentation on recent policing activity from the team, officers listening to individuals concerns, presenting the results of the survey and allowing individuals to have an influence on policing in the area.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We want to provide an easy way for you to tell us about policing concerns.

“This process doesn’t replace our crime reporting system, but it gives you a chance to tell us more generally what you feel we should be tackling.”

The spokesperson added: “Please sign up to attend our online meeting on April 5 where you’ll get the opportunity to hear from the neighbourhood policing team and ask any questions that you may have."

If you live in East Cambridgeshire, you can fill in the survey here and book your place at the online meeting here.



