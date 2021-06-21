News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:51 PM June 21, 2021   
Man arrested after cannabis ‘factory’ found as firefighters tackle tackling house blaze 

Man arrested after cannabis ‘factory’ found as firefighters tackle tackling house blaze - Credit: Cambs police

Firefighters putting out a house blaze called police when they stumbled across a cannabis factory.  

Just before 5pm on Sunday fire crews were called to a house in Lawn Lane, Little Downham.  

A fire had broken out in a bedroom.  

Man arrested after cannabis ‘factory’ found as firefighters tackle tackling house blaze 

Man arrested after cannabis ‘factory’ found as firefighters tackle tackling house blaze - Credit: Cambs Police

The crews included the team from Littleport and donned breathing apparatus. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets and cleared the smoke “using a positive pressure ventilation fan. 

“The house was safely evacuated before the crews arrived.” 

You may also want to watch:

But cannabis plants and a mini ‘factory’ didn’t go unnoticed and police were called.  

“Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service alerted us to a cannabis factory they discovered while putting out a fire in the bedroom,” said a police spokesperson. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash
  2. 2 £2m in government funding secured to explore A10 improvements
  3. 3 Mum shares her experience in call for IVF to be reinstated
  1. 4 Cast announced for open-air musical in cathedral grounds
  2. 5 A141 closed at roundabout after lorry overturns
  3. 6 Glass artist's angel wings sculpture is a poignant tribute
  4. 7 Man, aged in his 40s, dies after suspected drug-fuelled B1101 crash
  5. 8 Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze 
  6. 9 Network Rail seeks green light for Cambridge South station
  7. 10 Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

“Around 40 plants were seized along with growing equipment.” 

Man arrested after cannabis ‘factory’ found as firefighters tackle tackling house blaze 

Man arrested after cannabis ‘factory’ found as firefighters tackle tackling house blaze - Credit: Cambs Police

 A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He has since been released under investigation. 

Fire crews returned to their stations by 7.10pm.   

“The cause of the fire was accidental,” a fire service spokesman confirmed.  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A14 crash

Cambridgeshire Highways

Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A1123 where a motorist died in a two car crash yesterday

Man dies following crash on A1123 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Reality TV star Katie Price thought BBC Look East weather presenter Gillian Brown had an uncan

TV

Katie Price mistakes BBC Look East presenter for Natalie Cassidy

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Inside addenbrooke's

NHS | Updated

On hottest day of the year hospital 'put me in a store room for over...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon